A Minnesota man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Cerro Gordo County.
According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Austin Tyler Kofstad of Geneva was traveling westbound around 10:20 p.m. in the 14000 block of 300th Street when he swerved to avoid an animal and drove into the ditch.
Kofstad was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department EMS. Kofstad was cited for fraudulent use of registration.
The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
