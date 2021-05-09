Micki Fredricks: MCHS nurse’s job more important than ever in COVID era

As a school nurse, Micki Fredricks has played a key role in the fight against COVID-19 in Mason City.

“It changed the whole environment of school nursing,” said Fredricks, who is in her fifth school year at Mason City High School.

She has been offering guidance to students and families since the pandemic began more than a year ago. For example, if a member of the household, she tells them where they can get tested.

Fredricks said she saw increased anxiety and depression among the students, especially at the beginning of the school year.

They had a lot of concerns and questions, such as “How am I going to get through the whole day wearing a mask? How am I going to play volleyball? How am I going to play football wearing a mask?” Fredricks said.

Like her counterparts across the country, Fredricks has been involved in the establishment of school COVID-19 procedures and protocols.

“Micki has just been a tremendous lifeline for our building and our district, especially over the past year,” said Mason City High School Principal Dan Long. “She just truly cares about kids and people and is here to help. She’s a phenomenal person.”