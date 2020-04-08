Michael Foods to give food to 720 Hancock County families
From noon to 5:30 p.m. on April 13, Michael Foods of Britt will be giving away 720 bags of food to Hancock County residents on a drive-through basis. 

Food bags will contain: 2 2-pound carton whole eggs with citric; 2 1-dozen hardcook eggs; 1 2-pound carton egg whites; 1 10-pound bag of diced potatoes (russet or reds); 1 10-pound bag of shredded potatoes; 1 6-pounds bag of russet based mash potatoes; 1 6-pound bag of red skin based mash potatoes.

If you partake, Michael Foods asks that you don't leave your vehicle and follow drive-through directions. One bag of food per vehicle will be provided on a first come, first served basis. 

