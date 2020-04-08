Michael Foods to give food to 720 Hancock County families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From noon to 5:30 p.m. on April 13, Michael Foods of Britt will be giving away 720 bags of food to Hancock County residents on a drive-through basis.

Food bags will contain: 2 2-pound carton whole eggs with citric; 2 1-dozen hardcook eggs; 1 2-pound carton egg whites; 1 10-pound bag of diced potatoes (russet or reds); 1 10-pound bag of shredded potatoes; 1 6-pounds bag of russet based mash potatoes; 1 6-pound bag of red skin based mash potatoes.

If you partake, Michael Foods asks that you don't leave your vehicle and follow drive-through directions. One bag of food per vehicle will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0