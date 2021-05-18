Meservey Memorial Day ceremony plans announced

A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place in Meservey on Sunday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. at the Meservey Cemetery.
If it happens to rain, the program will be held at the Meservey First Reformed Church.
