Meservey Memorial Day ceremony plans announced
Meservey Memorial Day ceremony plans announced

American Flag
Lisa Grouette

A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place in Meservey on Sunday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. at the Meservey Cemetery.

If it happens to rain, the program will be held at the Meservey First Reformed Church.

