MercyOne's Gedney retires as medical director of palliative care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The MercyOne North Iowa medical director of palliative care has retired.

Dr. Curtis Gedney’s last day was Tuesday.

He has provided palliative care services, like support, goals of care discussions and pain and symptom management, to patients with serious illnesses and their families in the hospital, local nursing homes, the Palliative Clinic and Cancer Center since 2017.

Gedney, who brought more than 13 years of experience to the MercyOne team, is certified by the American Board of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and the American Board of Family Practice. He received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and his doctoral degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Dr. Gedney as he revitalized our Fellowship program and allowed MercyOne to continue its tradition of education and wonderful patient care.” said Dr. Paul Manternach, chief medical officer at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Drs. Sarah Mechem, Amir Sajadian and Mark Johnson will continue to oversee MercyOne’s Hospice and Palliative Care Fellowship programs.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.