MercyOne will no longer test individuals without COVID-19 symptoms

MercyOne announced this week that they will no longer test individuals without COVID-19 symptoms.

The announcement came alongside an update that MercyOne locations continue to be "critically impacted" by increased patient volumes, and is urging people with symptoms to contact their provider office to assess any active symptoms over the phone or determine if a telehealth appointment is available, according to a statement.

MercyOne is recommending testing with an at-home test kit if you have been exposed or not experiencing symptoms. At-home tests can be acquired at local pharmacies, COVIDtests.gov, or at Test Iowa locations.

Test right away if you are having significant symptoms, like a fever above 101 or shortness of breath, according to MercyOne. Wait 48 hours if you are experiencing mild symptoms or 72 hours if you have been exposed and no symptoms. Make sure to follow guidelines of isolation if you test positive for COVID-19.

MercyOne asks people to follow safe health practices to relieve stress on themselves and the healthcare system. MercyOne also asks people to stay up to date on their vaccinations.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

