Officials confirmed Monday that MercyOne North Iowa will be closing the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Care facility at 232 Second St. S.E. in Mason City effective April 17.

MercyOne North Iowa will continue to provide hospice and respite care at other locations in Mason City, including the main campus or other appropriate locations.

A statement released by MercyOne North Iowa states that COVID-19, inflation and labor shortages are some of the causes for the closure.

The release reads, "Like all health care systems, MercyOne has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation costs and labor shortages. Unfortunately, this requires difficult decisions for our organization. As a result, by the end of April, inpatient hospice care will be delivered by MercyOne North Iowa within our medical center. There will be no interruption of inpatient or respite care for our hospice patients other than the transfer of that care to a different location. Hospice outpatient care will not be affected and will continue as usual. With care and safety as top priorities, we will work closely with our hospice patients and families to ensure a smooth transition. This decision is one part of an overall plan to address the economic realities of the fundamental shift in health care post-pandemic."

According to a release from November 2021, "With a dream of Ann McGregor and the support of north central Iowa communities, end-of-life care developed in 1981 to support and serve patients and their families. This care remains strong 40 years later, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice provides this care when and where it is needed most. Trained hospice colleagues are there to support patients and families with their emotional, physical and spiritual needs at the end of life."

Dr. Amir Sajadian will remain in his role as the medical director of hospice.