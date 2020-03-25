MercyOne requests donations of new, factory-made PPE: N95 masks, gowns, face shields

MercyOne will no longer be needing handmade masks, but they are in need of other materials.
MercyOne is requesting donations of new, factory-made personal equipment (PPE), according to a press release. This includes N95 masks, gowns and face shields.
"Thank you to the community for your enormous generosity!" the release said. "As a reminder, the very best way to show your support is to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible. We also encourage you to share a message of your support for our colleagues on social media using the hashtag #PowerofMercyOne. Thank you!"
If you are able to donate factory-made personal protective equipment, please email question@mercyhealth.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.