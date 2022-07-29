MercyOne reminds Iowans to beware of sun exposure

The heat of the summer blazes on after a short reprieve at the end of July.

"We diagnose skin cancer daily," said Carrissa Riggs, physician assistant of dermatology at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Riggs said she often sees farmers in the office. “I grew up on a farm in Iowa, so I definitely understand firsthand the amount of sun exposure these individuals are under."

Farmers spend extensive hours in the fields, and the constant sun exposure can become cancerous. Riggs recommends wearing light clothing in color and in weight, and taking shade breaks whenever possible to limit direct exposure to the sun.

"The sun is at its hottest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., here in Iowa. So if people can, it's best to limit sun exposure at that time" Riggs said. She also recommends wearing large-brimmed hats when out in the sun, especially during peak hours.

Riggs said it is best to do work or spend time outside in the early morning and evenings during the summer months to enjoy the sunshine without the harmful effects. Most of all, wearing sunscreen is a great defense.

“Wearing sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect your skin,” Riggs said, and with one in five people developing skin cancer at some point in their life, it is important to protect the largest organ in the body. Without sunscreen, the risk for sunburn can be high during peak hours.

Riggs stated that sunburns significantly increase the risk of developing skin cancer later in life. Second-degree sunburn, which damages nerves and can cause blistering, increases the risk of developing melanoma later in life.

There are two main types of skin cancer: basal and melanoma. Basal is the most common, and is most of what Riggs sees in the office. Basal cells are less of a risk, as they grow slowly and rarely spread. However, they do need to be treated when noticed. Melanoma, on the other hand, is highly aggressive and can spread throughout the body.

Riggs noted how important it is to take care of the skin. "With more young people tanning, it's important to teach them the dangers of too much exposure," Riggs said. Taking care of skin now can keep people out of the doctor's office down the road.

For people without a medical history of skin cancer, Riggs suggests a skin self-check each year. For those who are older or have a medical history with skin cancer, skin checks should be done more often.

"When you're young, it's common to develop moles and freckles during the summer. Once you hit your thirties and forties, these developments need to be monitored," Riggs said. And for any new developments, it is important to see a professional. Riggs said often people can see their family physician for these issues. She noted that appointments can be set up with MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Dermatology without a referral as well.