MercyOne physicians earn Certificates in Healthcare Leadership

MASON CITY -- Three North Iowans are among 14 MercyOne physicians who recently earned a Certificate in Healthcare Leadership, a program developed in partnership with Dignity Health Global Education and Duke Corporate Education. Designed for health care professionals, the 12-week program teaches leaders to evaluate themselves, improve communication, build relationships and motivate others using a framework developed in collaboration with industry experts and world-leading instructors.
The following individuals received certificates at a recent ceremony:
- Patrick Courtney, M.D., MercyOne North Iowa Family Medicine Residency.
- Peter Larsen, Ph.D., MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
- Douglas Summerfield, M.D., MercyOne North Iowa Internal Medicine.