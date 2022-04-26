 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MercyOne physicians earn Certificates in Healthcare Leadership

  • 0
MercyOne logo

MASON CITY -- Three North Iowans are among 14 MercyOne physicians who recently earned a Certificate in Healthcare Leadership, a program developed in partnership with Dignity Health Global Education and Duke Corporate Education. Designed for health care professionals, the 12-week program teaches leaders to evaluate themselves, improve communication, build relationships and motivate others using a framework developed in collaboration with industry experts and world-leading instructors.

The following individuals received certificates at a recent ceremony:

  • Patrick Courtney, M.D., MercyOne North Iowa Family Medicine Residency.
  • Peter Larsen, Ph.D., MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
  • Douglas Summerfield, M.D., MercyOne North Iowa Internal Medicine.
COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia invasion prompts Ukraine movement to shun all things Russian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News