MercyOne nurses face emotional release after year in COVID ICU

"They fed off each other," Kalissa said. "You could just see the connection. They motivated each other."

Every day, for as long as she could, Amanda watched over her patient because he had told her, before he ended up on a ventilator, that he was going to get back home.

And he did, walking out of the ICU on Amanda's arm. He is continuing his rehabilitation to this day, and Amanda stays in touch.

Her care routine earned her multiple awards.

"You just don't stop," she said.

Annamaria Wilder's most hopeful moment was also the one that caused her to question her beliefs as well.

She contracted COVID-19 in November of 2020. She had to be hospitalized three different times before she began to recover. By Thanksgiving, she had pneumonia in both lungs and was put on oxygen for four days. A later secondary infection that attacked her intestines laid her low again.

She thought to herself, "I can't believe this is how you feel with this." It was both a curse and a revelation.