MercyOne North Iowa to light up sky Jan. 1

MercyOne North Iowa will join other MercyOne medical centers around Iowa in lighting up the sky on Jan. 1. as a sign of appreciation for health care workers.

Beginning the evening of Jan. 1, MercyOne will shine a bright spotlight into the sky from 5 p.m. onward each day until Jan. 7, a press release stated.

“Our wish is this symbol will serve as a beacon of light for our communities and a very visible recognition of our amazing colleagues, physicians and providers across our circle of care from clinics, patient homes, affiliate partner locations, lab and imaging locations, testing sites, medical centers and more,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne President and CEO.

“We are incredibly proud of the quality and personalized care provided by our colleagues to patients and each other along with the innovation underway. As we continue to battle COVID-19 together, we are filled with hope and gratitude. These lights signal to our colleagues and communities we will persevere together and move toward a brighter future in 2021,” Ritz said.

Photos of the lights on social media can be shared or viewed using the hashtag #MercyOneHope2021. For more information on MercyOne, visit www.MercyOne.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

