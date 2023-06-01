Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

More than 7% of Americans have been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, and while treatments vary, MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry at Mason City Clinic is now offering a new treatment possibility.

The Mason City Clinic is now offering Spravato to some of its depression patients. Spravato is a nasal inhalant containing ketamine. Patients apply the medication themselves under the observation of medical professionals. Conditions such as high blood pressure or a history of aneurisms may disqualify some patients.

"Spravato is a newer treatment that has been going on around the state of Iowa and the United States," said Andrea Anderson, a nurse practitioner in psychiatry at the Mason City Clinic. "It's new for MercyOne and the Mason City Clinic."

Anderson said Spravato can be useful for patients with treatment resistant depression or chronic suicidal ideation. She added that patients need to have a ride ready to go after treatment because ketamine is an anesthetic and a class III drug.

"This is really for people who have failed with a couple oral medications, they're just not doing well," Anderson said. "It's also for patients who are getting up and going to work every day."

Patients begin treatment with twice-weekly sessions for about the first four weeks before dropping down to weekly appointments. Anderson said there is no exact duration for the treatment, but most patients are on Spravato from six months to a year. Patients also must meet with Anderson at weekly appointments to discuss their progress.

Anderson said the treatment has shown promise at other MercyOne facilities and around the country. Spravato is brand new to MercyOne North Iowa. Patients will continue to take their oral prescriptions while taking Spravato.

"This is just something different that we are able to offer, and yes, other places have seen success," Anderson said.

She added that anyone feeling depressed or suicidal can call her office at 641-494-5170 to set up an appointment. MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry does not offer therapy or counselors, but they do give referrals.

Anderson said while realizing mental illness isn't anything to be ashamed of, some still don't seek the help they need.

"Mental health still has that stigma, but I think it is OK to get help and there are options out there for people who aren't feeling good," she said.

