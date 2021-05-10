MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center pays tribute to nurses with new statue

Kim Chamberlin, the chief nursing officer for MercyOne North Iowa, said that planners wanted a statue built from stone so that it could be an everlasting symbol of the battle that her colleagues fought.

"I have been a nurse for over 40 years and the past 14 months have been the most difficult time," she said.

After the event, nurses from MercyOne North Iowa said that they felt plenty appreciated by people in attendance before showing deference to those who helped them over the past year.

"I really liked how it’s to all colleagues because everybody pitched in," MercyOne North Iowa Critical Care Director Emily Orton said. "People from interventional radiology came to work in our supply chain to help fill the need of all the supplies. Our housekeepers worked so hard turning rooms over as we were getting so many patients in."

Sheyanne Schultz, a nurse who was named in the "100 Great Nurses of Iowa," then added to what Orton said: "Every single department was not spared."