MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center currently at 35 COVID-positive inpatients

Over the past month, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City has seen an uptick in patients coming in with COVID-19.

On Aug. 13, MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader said that the health provider had 20 patients with COVID-19. In the time since, that number has gone up.

"At last report, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has 35 COVID positive inpatients," MercyOne Communications Lead Angie Anstine confirmed in an email on Tuesday afternoon. "Our Critical Care is regularly an 18 bed unit. We have expanded our CCU capacity to care for 21 patients and 13 are COVID positive," she wrote.

Per data on the Iowa Department of Public Health's Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website, which was last updated on Sept. 21, the seven-day positive test rate for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County was 9% with 129 positive tests. Five neighboring counties — Floyd, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth and Wright — are all in double digits for percentage positive but with less total positive tests than Cerro Gordo.

When asked whether or not such trends were putting a strain on MercyOne North Iowa's supply of Regeneron antibody cocktails, used to treat certain cases of COVID-19, and whether or not the medical system had needed to make referrals, Anstine responded: "The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) identifies and allocates products to sites within the state, based on product availability for Iowa, prioritizing high risk patients, and current inventory for providers."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

