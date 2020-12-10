MercyOne North Iowa Hospice to host virtual Tree of Life event

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice's annual Tree of Life event is going virtual on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Anyone interested is invited to remember their loved ones or honor those who are living with a light for the Tree of Life.

With a donation of any amount, lights are placed on a "Tree of Life" to symbolize the presence of honored and remembered lives. Donations "help extend MercyOne North Iowa Hospice's services to those affected by end of life," a press release said.

Contributions may be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice at 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City IA, 50401, or online at MercyOne.org/northiowa/tree-of-life. Contributions must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 11 to ensure they're included in the event.

When making a donation, participants should specify at which location you'd like your loved ones' names read. Locations include Charles City, Clear Lake, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Iowa Falls, Lake Mills, Osage and Mason City.

The event will feature live music, lighting of the tree and a surprise from hospice staff.