 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MercyOne North Iowa employee among '100 Great Nurses' honorees
0 comments

MercyOne North Iowa employee among '100 Great Nurses' honorees

{{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa nurse is being honored for her work by 100 Great Iowa Nurses, according to a press release.

100 Great Iowa Nurses

Sheyanne Schultz, a MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center employee, was nominated for the 2021 award, which the statement describes as a recognition for courage, competence and commitment to patients and the nursing profession.

Alongside Schultz, 16 other nurses within the state's MercyOne network were among the honorees for the annual award.

“MercyOne would not be what it is today without the dedicated service from these amazing care givers,” said MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz in the release.

"These 17 heroes are tirelessly committed to personalizing care for our patients, families and communities. We thank them for their dedicated service.”

A virtual awards ceremony will take place May 2.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CDC: Vaccinated people can gather without masks
Lee-wire

CDC: Vaccinated people can gather without masks

  • Updated

NEW YORK — Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News