MercyOne North Iowa employee among '100 Great Nurses' honorees

A North Iowa nurse is being honored for her work by 100 Great Iowa Nurses, according to a press release.

Sheyanne Schultz, a MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center employee, was nominated for the 2021 award, which the statement describes as a recognition for courage, competence and commitment to patients and the nursing profession.

Alongside Schultz, 16 other nurses within the state's MercyOne network were among the honorees for the annual award.

“MercyOne would not be what it is today without the dedicated service from these amazing care givers,” said MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz in the release.

"These 17 heroes are tirelessly committed to personalizing care for our patients, families and communities. We thank them for their dedicated service.”

A virtual awards ceremony will take place May 2.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

