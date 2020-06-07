MercyOne North Iowa changes COVID-19 restrictions after Britt family raises concerns

In the days following, the couple hardly spoke. They mostly slept, she said.

After a week or so, Patterson’s cough subsided and his temperature fluctuated, but he hadn’t eaten in three or four days, said Lynn, remembering him talking on the phone with a Hancock County Public Health nurse who’d been checking in on the couple daily.

“When Megan and I finally drove Klinton to Mercy, he was very weak, but I did not expect that three hours later I’d be getting a call saying he had been intubated.”

April 30 was the first of Patterson’s two “close calls with end of life,” but the timing of the second — and MercyOne North Iowa’s visitor restrictions — on May 13 didn’t allow the family the same opportunity as the first.

The first time, two people were allowed to visit Patterson at a time as long as they wore appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Lynn remained in the room with her husband, while their children Megan, Jacob and Samuel rotated through.

“It was extremely stressful, especially since our hopes were up because he had just woken up,” Megan said. “The fact that he had taken a turn was discouraging.”