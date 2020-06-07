MercyOne North Iowa changes COVID-19 restrictions after Britt family raises concerns

Dozens of medical personnel applauded and cheered as Klinton Patterson was wheeled out of the MercyOne North Iowa Critical Care Unit in Mason City last month.
Once outside, Patterson was reunited with his wife, Lynn, and their three adult children.
The emotional reunion marked the first time in 30 days that he and his family could interact — hug, kiss and speak — in person.
“He’s made a remarkable recovery,” said Megan Patterson, the couple’s oldest child and only daughter. “We are forever thankful for Mercy and his team. They really did perform a miracle.”
Patterson, a hog farmer in rural Britt, has been hospitalized since April 2 after experiencing complications due to COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus.
He was discharged from the Critical Care Unit to begin his rehabilitation on May 29 after 56 days on a ventilator and 70 days after symptoms first appeared.
“We definitely never thought Klint would be hospitalized this long,” Lynn said. “… As is common for married couples unless jobs require separation, Klinton and I had spent no more than three weeks apart.”
Klinton and Lynn Patterson returned from an abbreviated trip to Spain in mid-March, and they tested positive for COVID-19 on May 21— the first two confirmed cases in Hancock County.
In the days following, the couple hardly spoke. They mostly slept, she said.
After a week or so, Patterson’s cough subsided and his temperature fluctuated, but he hadn’t eaten in three or four days, said Lynn, remembering him talking on the phone with a Hancock County Public Health nurse who’d been checking in on the couple daily.
“When Megan and I finally drove Klinton to Mercy, he was very weak, but I did not expect that three hours later I’d be getting a call saying he had been intubated.”
April 30 was the first of Patterson’s two “close calls with end of life,” but the timing of the second — and MercyOne North Iowa’s visitor restrictions — on May 13 didn’t allow the family the same opportunity as the first.
The first time, two people were allowed to visit Patterson at a time as long as they wore appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Lynn remained in the room with her husband, while their children Megan, Jacob and Samuel rotated through.
“It was extremely stressful, especially since our hopes were up because he had just woken up,” Megan said. “The fact that he had taken a turn was discouraging.”
During the second life-threatening event, the family was told if they needed to make an end-of-life decision, no visitors would be allowed per a change in the hospital’s policy.
“Can you imagine our despair to learn simultaneously of Klinton’s critical condition and of the hospital’s change in policy?” Lynn said. “Thankfully, we were spared further trauma, and Klinton is recovering.”
In March, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center announced only visits from immediate family members, loved ones and clergy would be permitted at its campuses due to COVID-19-related concerns; however, in early May, the visitor restrictions changed.
The new visitor restrictions prohibited all visitors in the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department with the exception of case-by-case extenuating circumstances, like children admitted to the hospital, maternity units and patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals, the medical center’s website states.
Those exceptions weren’t extended to COVID-19 patients.
Lynn said the hospital allowed their family to provide a tablet in Patterson’s room, so they could see him and talk to him, but it could never replace human contact.
Frustrated with the changed policy and heartbroken at the thought of her father dying alone, Megan decided to email MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader and several other administrators on May 16.
When she didn’t receive a response locally, she contacted several others from the MercyOne executive leadership team.
MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz responded and told her that her concerns would be addressed soon, Megan said.
Days went by, and she still hadn’t received an answer, so she posted the letter on Facebook tagging the MercyOne North Iowa and MercyOne Des Moines medical centers on May 23.
The post received 503 reactions, 148 comments and 350 shares.
“I know my dad’s done a lot for the community and has received a lot of support coming from a small town,” Megan said. “It was very nice to see (the response), but not surprising that the community showed up like this for us.”
On May 28 — five days after her Facebook post — Megan said she received a phone call from Schlader informing her that MercyOne was changing its visitor restrictions related to COVID-19 patients.
As of June 1, one or two people will be allowed as designated visitors for a COVID-19 patient in an end-of-life situation under the new policy, MercyOne North Iowa said in a statement. The process will be overseen by MercyOne staff managing the patient’s clinical care, and the visit will be limited to 30 minutes.
"We recognize the importance and the impact the end-of-life experience has for any family," Schlader said. "COVID-19 has challenged health systems worldwide to find a balance in managing the risk of exposure and the risk of increased community spread with providing compassionate care.”
He said North Iowa’s current case numbers allow MercyOne to change its visitor restrictions, but it will continue to evaluate and modify its policy “as necessary in the spirit of the highest level of safety for our colleagues, patients and community.”
The Patterson family was happy to hear of MercyOne’s new policy.
“I hope it brings comfort to our community to know that your loved one won’t be alone,” Megan said in a Facebook post on May 28. “I hope that as we continue to learn more about this disease, we will see more family- and patient-supportive policies put in place.”
Other visitor restrictions remain in place to reduce patients’ and their families’ exposure to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
Lynn said faith, hope and the support of their family, friends and community have carried them through this journey.
“I am convinced I will never be able to thank everyone for prayers lifted, positive vibes forwarded, words of encouragement offered through phone calls, texts and messages, cards sent, food prepared, flowers delivered, gift cards given, and neighborly acts of kindness performed,” she said. “I will spend the remainder of my life trying to pay forward the kindness shown to our family.”
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
