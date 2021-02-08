MercyOne North Iowa celebrates zero COVID-19 patients in ICU

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center celebrated a milestone over the weekend.
For the first time since March, there were zero COVID-19 patients in its critical care unit, said Rod Schlader, MercyOne North Iowa president and CEO, Monday afternoon.
“We still have nine patients here but they’re not in critical condition so that’s really good news,” he said.
Although MercyOne North Iowa is still treating nine COVID-19 patients as of Monday, that number dropped below 10 for the first time in weeks Friday, he said, noting it’s been a welcome change for the hospital and its health care workers who’ve been strained this past year while responding to the coronavirus.
At one point during the pandemic, there were 16 COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s critical care unit.
“We were up to 79 patients in the hospital at one time and we didn’t know where we were going to put the next one,” Schlader said. “We had nurses to care for them and physicians to care for them, so we were really stretched, so I’m glad we’re down to a reasonable level now.”
He encouraged members of the community to continue to mask up, social distance and wash their hands as more people are vaccinated for COVID-19 and the positivity rate declines, because it’s still spreading in our area.
“When our numbers dropped before, I think people kind of took their eye off the ball and they took a few chances and we saw what happened,” Schlader said. “I hope people don’t take this news as ‘It’s over,’ because it’s not.”
Seven COVID-19 patients were admitted over the weekend, he said.
MercyOne North Iowa also announced on Monday that it would allow one support person to accompany each patient in nearly all departments to improve their “care experience.”
Schlader said the COVID-19 prevalence rate has dropped enough that the hospital feels it’s safe to have one person per patient, although masks will remain required, temperatures will be checked upon entry and they won’t be allowed to eat in the cafeteria.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.