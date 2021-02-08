MercyOne North Iowa celebrates zero COVID-19 patients in ICU

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center celebrated a milestone over the weekend.

For the first time since March, there were zero COVID-19 patients in its critical care unit, said Rod Schlader, MercyOne North Iowa president and CEO, Monday afternoon.

“We still have nine patients here but they’re not in critical condition so that’s really good news,” he said.

Although MercyOne North Iowa is still treating nine COVID-19 patients as of Monday, that number dropped below 10 for the first time in weeks Friday, he said, noting it’s been a welcome change for the hospital and its health care workers who’ve been strained this past year while responding to the coronavirus.

At one point during the pandemic, there were 16 COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s critical care unit.

“We were up to 79 patients in the hospital at one time and we didn’t know where we were going to put the next one,” Schlader said. “We had nurses to care for them and physicians to care for them, so we were really stretched, so I’m glad we’re down to a reasonable level now.”

