MercyOne named one of America's 100 best hospitals for spine surgery

The MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City received recognition for its work in spine surgery.

MercyOne sent a press release on Wednesday announcing that it had been recognized as one of Healthgrades' annual America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery, and was the only Iowa hospital to be given the award this year.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top-100 hospital for spine surgery and I want to commend the amazing physicians and staff providing such excellent service," said Rod Schlader, president of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in the release. “As the only hospital in the state of Iowa to be granted this award, we know we are providing innovative care to our 15-county region.”

This the third consecutive year that MercyOne North Iowa has been named a top 100 spine surgery hospital, according to the press release.

Healthgrades analyzes data from about 4,500 hospitals across the United States to determine award winners every year, the release said.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

