MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care reopens to all urgent care health needs during weekday hours

MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care has now resumed seeing all urgent care health needs during its weekday hours.
MercyOne announced the update Tuesday. Back in November, as COVID-19 cases in the area surged, MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care announced it would only see patients with COVID-19-related symptoms on weekdays.
Unsure what constitutes urgent care health needs? MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care "specializes in the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries for all ages," its press release specified. "Common services provided include small cuts, sprains, strains, sore throats, ear infections and other 'just don’t feel good' conditions."
Telehealth visits are also available in addition to in-person visits.
Meanwhile, the urgent care facility will continue to offer COVID-19 rapid testing for those with symptoms. Patients experiencing COVID symptoms can schedule an appointment online or walk in.
For those without symptoms who want to receive COVID-19 testing, call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777; testing instructions will be provided based on guidelines set by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care is located at 1631 4th St. SW. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.