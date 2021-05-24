MercyOne launches resource directory for community programs

MercyOne is launching an online directory to connect individuals to community resources and social programs in their area. The MercyOne Community Resource Directory is an online network that provides participating organizations the ability to respond to patients interested in programs including food and housing assistance, transportation resources, health care, employment, education and more.
Searches in the MercyOne Community Resource Directory are confidential, in a secure and easy to use platform. To begin a search, go to MercyOne.org/CommunityResourceDirectory and enter your ZIP code to find community resources in your area.
