MercyOne JumpStart program provides financial help to nursing students

The U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics projects 194,000 nursing jobs will open up between now and 2030. In response, MercyOne has implemented the JumpStart Program to help fill those openings locally.

JumpStart provides financial support to nursing students to help earn their Associate Degree in Nursing. After they finish school, students are eligible to sit for the national licensure test to become a certified registered nurse. The program also provides a job after graduation.

The program allows a monthly $1,500 stipend to nursing students in their final semester of study from February to May during spring semester or September to December in the fall semester. It also reimburses the cost of the initial Board of Nursing exam and licensure fees up to $350.

Rachel Ingle, a registered nurse at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, said JumpStart helped her finish her RN studies.

“The program provided me with financial assistance throughout my last semester of nursing school,” she said. “The support allowed me to really focus on my studies.”

Ingle began her health care career as a certified nurse assistant at MercyOne in 2019 before going back to school at North Iowa Community College to become an RN.

“I joined JumpStart because I knew I wanted to continue to serve our patients at MercyOne and work alongside an amazing team in the Critical Care Unit,” Ingle said. “I love being a nurse because it allows me to make connections with so many people.”

In order to qualify for the program, associate-degree nurses must agree to work at a MercyOne health care facility for at least 18 months after becoming an RN. It is preferred enrollees be employed at MercyOne as a LPN, student nurse tech, or nurse assistant while earning their RN certificate.

Megan Quam, a senior recruiter at MercyOne North Iowa, said once graduates become a licensed RN, MercyOne provides employment at one of its medical centers. She said they is able to provide the Jumpstart program because of its strong relationship with NIACC.

The best ways to apply for the JumpStart program is to visit mercyone.org/northiowa/careers or call (641) 428-7287.

MercyOne North Iowa, NIACC team up in other ways

NIACC's Health Simulation Center opened in 2015, and it's been a solid partner with MercyOne North Iowa to provide training for new nurses and those already working in the field.

LeAnn Eckhardt, interim nurse administrator for the NIACC nursing programs, said the two entities partner in multiple ways from MercyOne allowing the use of its facilities for clinical training, to the MercyOne Medical Assistant Partner Program.

Eckhardt said MercyOne is using the latter program to help recruit employees due to the shortage of health care workers.

Eckhardt said workers could be placed in the front of an office doing paperwork or doing things with patients, such as taking blood pressure.

"So, we're partnering with Mercy and they are saying 'we would hire people off the street that don't have a medical degree or a medical background,'" she said. "They would hire them after an interview process. They would start them out as maybe a front-office medical-assistant worker."

According to information provided by MercyOne and NIACC, the students can enroll in clustered courses so they can attend school and still work at least part time. MercyOne covers the cost of text books and certification fees. The information says top earnings would be around $42,000 per year.

Eckhardt said another program NIACC's 93 nursing students may take advantage of is Last Dollar Scholarships. The scholarships are provided as part of the state's Future Ready Iowa program.

If all other available state and federal financial aid fails to cover a student's entire tuition, the Last Dollar Scholar program fills in the gap. A total of 25 different programs from accounting to welding are eligible for the program due to the need for workers in those specific fields. Qualifications for eligibility include:

High school grads must enroll full time in the fall immediately after graduation.

Those 20-year-old and up can enroll full or part time.

Must be in a qualifying program

File a FAFSA application for federal student aid.

Barb Godfrey, health-simulation coordinator at NIACC, said working with MercyOne has allowed them to enhance the student learning experience.

"It's just continually evolving and we're just adding in new curriculum to enhance the student experience or give them experiences they might not see in the clinical setting," she said.

Eckhardt said NIACC students are lucky to have so much time to use the MercyOne facilities for hands-on training.

"They're great to work with. They open their doors and let our students do clinicals there," she said. "A lot of schools have to vie for clinical spots, but Mercy makes us a priority."

Photos: North Iowa history book, 1940s-1960s 1962 Band Festival Hamilton basketball South Federal Avenue 1961 McDonald's Drive-in MCHS wins championship Lock store Hawke hemp farm Gone with the Wind Federal Avenue at night 02-23-1949.jpg Main and State streets Christian Church fire Navy books 1962 Band Festival Tug of War in East Park Officers find ammunition in car