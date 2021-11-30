MercyOne continues vaccine requirement despite judge overturning mandate

MercyOne North Iowa will maintain its vaccination requirements for employees, despite a federal-court ruling stating that providers participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs cannot be federally required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A federal judge made the ruling on Monday after 10 states, including Iowa, brought legal action in opposition to the federal requirement which called for businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccinations of staff, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The ruling states that a healthcare professional providing care for a patient using Medicaid or Medicare programs will no longer be required by law to receive the vaccine. However, hospitals and businesses can still choose to enforce their own requirement policies, which is what MercyOne has opted to do.

“We continue to require a COVID-19 vaccination, (or an) exemption or waiver as a condition of employment, and are deeply grateful to all of our colleagues." MercyOne Communications Lead Angie Anstine said.

MercyOne says its vaccine requirements are in compliance with state and federal laws, and the organization is committed to abiding by those laws.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.