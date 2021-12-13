MercyOne Cancer Center gifted $1 million by Tomson Family Foundation

The recently refurbished MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center received a sizable contribution from the Tomson Family Foundation, according to a MercyOne press release.

The foundation presented a $1 million donation to MercyOne last week to as a two-year, multi-million dollar expansion of the Cancer Center facility wraps up.

“We are so grateful to the Tomson Family Foundation for its gift and helping make this possible,” said Cindy Schriever, Cancer Center Director, in a press release. “The center is absolutely beautiful but, more importantly, it is more comfortable for our patients and staff.”

The donation to the cancer center was made in honor of O.L. "Bud" Tomson, who died of pharynx cancer in 1986 at age 62.

“Bud was taken from us too soon,” O. Jay Tomson, Bud's brother, said. “[We] are pleased to represent the entire Tomson family in honoring his life with this gift to help North Iowans needing treatment for cancer.”

The expansion will allow for more patients in North Iowa to be able to get treatment locally, and not have to venture out of town.

The cancer center was built nearly 30 years ago, but an increase in patients meant that the building could no longer handle the demand it needed to. As a result, renovations to the MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center began in August of 2019.

The upgrades have been completed in phases over the past two years, and include a new lab, remodeling the second-floor medical oncology suite to feature 20 examination rooms and two procedure rooms, and adding a second draw station.

The first floor of the facility was the final piece of the renovation, and increased the infusion center's treatment chairs from 14 to 24, expanded the radiation oncology area, and added a pharmacy and boutique.

The cancer center will also add social work services, financial counseling, expanded dietitian services and a physical therapist.

As part of the renovations, medical oncology, physical therapy and an education room were all moved to the second floor of the building.

“It’ll be convenient for patients to be able to get help right here. They won’t have to make another stop,” Schriever said. “We’re excited about that.”

The MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center is located on 1000 Fourth Street S.W. in Mason City.

