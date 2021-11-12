MercyOne cancels non-emergency surgeries for Monday

MercyOne North Iowa is delaying non-emergency surgeries scheduled for Monday in response to a recent surge in local COVID-19 cases.

MercyOne is operating on limited capacity and officials say the demand for patient beds is exceeding those available.

“We are currently caring for a total of 36 COVID-19 cases at MercyOne North Iowa and this impacts our ability to provide all services,” said Dr. Paul Manternach, chief medical officer, in a press release issued Friday. “A recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases on our West Campus skilled nursing unit has caused us to pause admissions through the weekend to that unit. This, coupled with the recent need to temporarily redirect hospice patients to our regular inpatient units, puts an extra strain on our staffing resources.”

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11.4% and a seven-day positivity rate of 13.9% in the county, both of which exceed the statewide rate of 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively. The new data represents a four-point increase for the 14-day rate and a five-point increase in the seven-day rate compared to last week.

"North Iowa, and Cerro Gordo county in particular, are listed by the CDC as an area of high community transmission. This regional high prevalence rate impacts our ability to discharge and transfer patients which further strains our bed capacity," Manternach said. "Our hospital staff are tired, and we are in need of your assistance. Follow safe health practices to mitigate the stresses on our health care systems. We strongly encourage you to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Wear your mask when you are in public. Wash your hands frequently and consider staying out of crowds, especially at indoor events. We must find a way to end this surge of COVID-19 and put an end to this pandemic. The vaccine remains the best way to protect you and your family.”

The hospital is contacting patients who are impacted by its decision, and plans to monitor the situation throughout the week, according to the release.

