MercyOne babies receive handmade 'Star Wars' hats to celebrate May 4

Logann weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18.25 inches long, and Blake weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 17.75 inches long.

The twins, whose original due date was May 24, are Courtney and Mark Brodersen’s first children.

Because the girls were born at 36 weeks, they remain in the neonatal intensive care unit, and because of COVID-19-related restrictions, Courtney and Mark Brodersen haven’t left the hospital since they were born.

“The staff in the Birth Center are amazing and have taken great care of us and our girls,” she said. “The doctors and nurses provided excellent care and answered all of our questions.”

The second set of twin girls were born to Maria Engels and Levi Winters of Rockford.

Engels said she’s never seen “Star Wars,” but Winters is a fan.

“Their dad was thrilled (about the hats),” she said, noting that they get to take them home.

Addilyn and Brailyn were born at 6:44 a.m. and 6:46 a.m., respectively, on Sunday, May 3.

Addilyn weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces and was 17 inches long, and Brailyn weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.