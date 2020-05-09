You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MercyOne babies receive handmade 'Star Wars' hats to celebrate May 4
0 comments
alert featured

MercyOne babies receive handmade 'Star Wars' hats to celebrate May 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Brodersen Twins

Twin girls Blake, left, and Logann, right, were born to Courtney and Mark Brodersen, of Manly, on April 29 at MercyOne North Iowa. Born nearly a month early, they remain in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit and were given handmade "Star Wars"-themed hats earlier this week. 

Baby Yodas and Princess Leias abounded at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City this week.

That’s thanks to the time and talent of a hospital volunteer who made “Star Wars” character-themed hats for newborns in the birth center on May 4 — Star Wars Day — popularly referred to as “May the Fourth be with you” by fanatics.

“It’s a little bit of happiness during this pandemic,” said Linda Latham, MercyOne North Iowa Women’s and Children’s Services director.

Volunteers — and even some hospital employees — make handmade hats and blankets of various colors and themes to the birth center to distribute to babies throughout the year.

The handmade Yoda and Princess Leia hats were “a special way” to celebrate the unofficial holiday, Latham said.

Of those who received “Star Wars”-themed hats on Monday were two sets of twins.

The first set were identical twin girls born to Courtney and Mark Brodersen of Manly.

Although neither have seen “Star Wars,” they said the gesture was “super cute.”

“The girls looked adorable,” Courtney Brodersen said.

Engels and Winters

Addilyn was one of twin girls born to Maria Engels and Levi Winters, of Rockford, on May 3 at MercyOne North Iowa. She received a handmade "Star Wars"-themed hat.

Logann Grace and Blake Olivia were born at 1:55 a.m. and 2:18 a.m., respectively, on Wednesday, April 29.

Logann weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18.25 inches long, and Blake weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 17.75 inches long.

The twins, whose original due date was May 24, are Courtney and Mark Brodersen’s first children.

Because the girls were born at 36 weeks, they remain in the neonatal intensive care unit, and because of COVID-19-related restrictions, Courtney and Mark Brodersen haven’t left the hospital since they were born.

“The staff in the Birth Center are amazing and have taken great care of us and our girls,” she said. “The doctors and nurses provided excellent care and answered all of our questions.”

The second set of twin girls were born to Maria Engels and Levi Winters of Rockford.

Engels said she’s never seen “Star Wars,” but Winters is a fan.

“Their dad was thrilled (about the hats),” she said, noting that they get to take them home.

Addilyn and Brailyn were born at 6:44 a.m. and 6:46 a.m., respectively, on Sunday, May 3.

Engels and Winters

Brailyn was one of twin girls born to Maria Engels and Levi Winters, of Rockford, on May 3 at MercyOne North Iowa. She received a handmade "Star Wars"-themed hat.

Addilyn weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces and was 17 inches long, and Brailyn weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

“They’re doing good,” Engels said. “They just need a little help because they were born at 35 weeks.”

The twins, whose original due date was June 6, are Engels and Winters’ first children.

They were planning to schedule a cesarean section on Wednesday for the following week, but Engels said the girls came early. They remain in the hospital.

“The staff has been awesome,” Engels said. “They’ve been really good to us and really good to the girls. We’re happy to be here. They’re taking good care of them.”

Latham said it’s not uncommon for MercyOne North Iowa to welcome multiple sets of twins within a week or two of each other.

In fact, she said the birth center has been “very, very busy” lately, especially welcoming baby girls.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News