MercyOne Air Med recognizes Junior Flight Crew

Monday evening, two kids walked out to the MercyOne Air Med Helipad, donning flight suits.

MercyOne Junior Flight Crew 1

Lyla Heifner, 11, and Michael Staudt, 8, donning their Junior Flight Crew suits from MercyOne Air Med.

Lyla Heifner, 11, and Michael Staudt, 8, wore patches with their name and "Junior Flight Crew" on their chests as they took a tour of the MercyOne Air Med helicopter.

Every year, kids from North Iowa are nominated by the public to become part of the crew for an evening. Kids get their very own flight suits and learn how the helicopter works and what each team member does.

"He was pretty excited" said Michael's father. Michael was nominated by a family friend, who knew Michael was active in the EMS community already at just eight years old. 

MercyOne Junior Flight Crew 3

MercyOne Air Med 2022 Junior Flight Crew members Lyla Heifner, 11, and Michael Staudt, 8 take a tour of the MercyOne Air Med helicopter.

Michael's family works in EMS, and Michael has spent time volunteering for emergency service drills. Being a pediatric-patient volunteer for these drills has put him in helicopters before, and Michael enjoyed showing the EMS crew all of the things he already knew. 

Lyla was chosen for MercyOne Junior Flight Crew after having had her first experience in this helicopter years back.

MercyOne Junior Flight Crew 2

MercyOne Air Med and the Junior Flight Crew make their way to the helipad.

"I was in a diabetic coma," Lyla remembered. "And now I'm Type 1 diabetic and I got diagnosed with it."

Lyla sat in the paramedic's seat of the MercyOne Air Med helicopter, listening to the EMS crew explain how they transport patients, what equipment does, and what it's like to fly with a patient.

Lyla got to sit in the pilot's seat afterward, examining the buttons and switches throughout the space. There were many smiles as Lyla toured the craft that saved her life not long ago.

MercyOne junior flight crew 4

MercyOne Air Med crew with their 2022 Junior Flight Crew members, Lyla Heifner, 11, and Michael Staudt, 8.

When asked if she was interested in working in EMS someday, Lyla smiled and nodded. It seems both Michael and Lyla have found a love for emergency services.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

