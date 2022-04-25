MercyOne Air Med coordinates blood drive on May 13

MercyOne Air Med is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center to host a blood drive in Mason City on May 13.

The drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LifeServe donor center, according to a press release. Mason City is one of three locations MercyOne Air Med and Lifeserve are teaming up for a blood drive.

Potential donors can sign up online for an appointment, meet the flight teams and tour the helicopters. Food trucks will also available before or after donating. All donors will receive an event T-shirt and prizes will be given at each location.

Blood products are crucial to hospital and EMS systems, with MercyOne Air Med Helicopters taking blood with them when launched. Heavier seasonal blood needs and the COVID-19 pandemic have tightened available blood supplies, says the release.

“We appreciate the willingness of our colleagues and community members to answer the call to save lives,” said MercyOne Air Med flight nurse Heather Goedken in a statement. “Their blood donations matter when they are needed most.”

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

