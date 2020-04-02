Menards no longer allowing kids under 16, pets inside its stores due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Menards announced on its website that it will no longer allow kids under 16 or pets inside the store to step up safety precautions amid COVID-19.

If you appear to be around 16 or younger, you may be asked to show your ID.

Service animals are still welcome.

Menards stores are currently operating Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.