Menards no longer allowing kids under 16, pets inside its stores due to COVID-19

Menards announced on its website that it will no longer allow kids under 16 or pets inside the store to step up safety precautions amid COVID-19.

If you appear to be around 16 or younger, you may be asked to show your ID.

Service animals are still welcome.

Menards stores are currently operating Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

