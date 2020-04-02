Menards no longer allowing kids under 16, pets inside its stores due to COVID-19

Menards announced on its website that it will no longer allow kids under 16 or pets inside the store to step up safety precautions amid COVID-19.
If you appear to be around 16 or younger, you may be asked to show your ID.
Service animals are still welcome.
Menards stores are currently operating Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.