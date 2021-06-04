Memorial Park Cemetery Memorial Day cleanup begins June 11

A release from Memorial Park Cemetery is reminding the public that decorative items at the cemetery which aren't approved for summer months should be removed by June 10.

The following day, June 11, is when Memorial Park staff will begin cleanup of all unapproved items starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

Summer regulations will be in effect through Oct. 14.

"Items in the permanent vases, the metal cone-shaped vases with a single metal prong (temporary vases) may be left as well as the VA flag holders. Eternal Lights are allowed year round. Glass or other breakable items are not permitted at any time," the release said.

For more information, contact Memorial Park Cemetery at 641-424-2151.

