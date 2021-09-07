Memorial Park Cemetery issues reminder on fall cleanup

Summer items must be removed from Memorial Park Cemetery by Oct. 14. Memorial Park staff will begin cleanup of unapproved items on Oct. 15 at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

"Winter regulations are now in effect through March 31, 2022," a press release from Memorial Park said. "Permanent vases need to be turned down and VA flag holders removed. All decorations for the duration of the winter months must be placed on an easel style stand.

Other decorations for Thanksgiving and Christmas may be placed a week before each holiday and need to be removed by the 10th day after the holiday.

Eternal lights are allowed all year long, while glass or other breakable materials aren't allowed at any time.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.