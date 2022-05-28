Memorial Day services planned across North Iowa

From cemeteries to VFW and American Legion posts, North Iowans will gather for Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30.

Here is what's planned, according to information provided to the Globe Gazette:

Mason City

The Mason City Veterans Memorial Association will hold Memorial Day services with an assembly at 9:15 a.m. and services at 9:30 a.m. at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Clear Lake

The Clear Lake Memorial Day program, sponsored by the VFW Saratoga Post 4868, begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Sea Wall with music by the Clear Lake High School Band. The observance will then move to the Clear Lake Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Charles City

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Charles City VFW, 1505 N. Grand Ave. Lunch will be served after the ceremony.

Forest City

Legion Post 121 will hold services at the Winnebago County Courthouse, with Honor Guard at 10 a.m.

St. Ansgar

• 8 a.m. – Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery

• 8:20 a.m. – Old Mill Road Bridge – veterans buried at sea

• 8:35 a.m. – First Lutheran Cemetery

• 9:30 a.m. – City Cemetery

• 10:30 a.m. – Toeterville Cemetery

• 11:15 a.m. – Mitchell Cemetery

• 11:30 a.m. – Freewill luncheon starts at the St. Ansgar American Legion

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

