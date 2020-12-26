 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melanie Mergen's 2020 top sports story: No cold feet at this sports wedding
0 comments
alert top story

Melanie Mergen's 2020 top sports story: No cold feet at this sports wedding

{{featured_button_text}}
Arena wedding 5

Mason City Multipurpose Arena employees Deeann Grant Kite and Scott Lloyd (center) exchange rings at a brief wedding ceremony on the ice, alongside Scott's father, John, and Deeann's daughter, Shannon, on Saturday, March 21.

This Mason City arena wedding, reported on by Jerry Smith, was certainly one way to break the ice.

Back in March, in what had to be an area first, Zamboni driver Scott Lloyd and arena administrative assistant Deann Grant Kite, from opposite ends of the ice, drove a Zamboni and Olympia, respectively, to meet each other at the scoring table and exchange vows.

What a fun, unique ceremony! 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/2KOcTyq

This to me was a great example of adaptation when a situation's changes fall out of our control. In a year that's wreaked havoc on so many wedding plans — including those of several Globe employees — this wholesome story was a delight to hear and read about. While the onset of COVID-19 meant Deann and Scott's wedding ended up being smaller than they anticipated, it sounds like they still made their day one to remember. 

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News