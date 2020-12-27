 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melanie Mergen's 2020 story of the year: Trucker drives 1,850 miles to deliver cat
0 comments

Melanie Mergen's 2020 story of the year: Trucker drives 1,850 miles to deliver cat

{{featured_button_text}}
Cat whisperer

Franklin, right, with 6-year-old Tinley Welter, the cat whisperer. Welter and her family moved from Clear Lake to Georgia earlier this month and were recently reunited with their cat. 

 Ashley Stewart
Franklin at the airport

The Welter family's 3-year-old cat Franklin watched airplanes at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from the passenger seat of Travis Anderson's tractor-trailer earlier this month. Anderson transported Franklin to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was reunited with his family. 

In August, Ashley Stewart reported on the family of Matt and Tiffany Welter, who got to be reunited with their lost cat after moving to Georgia.

By a stroke of luck, Travis Anderson, an area trucker, saw a Facebook post from the family and was willing and able to travel the 1,850 miles in his semi truck to bring Franklin the cat back to his familiar family and his new home.

Since Anderson was going to haul a delivery to Texas, he brought Franklin along with him and met Matt in Tennessee.

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/3mLExt9

Like Matt notes in the story, "There's a lot of good out there still."

I found this to be a great reminder about how generous people can be — and the lengths our neighbors can be willing to go to lend a helping hand. 

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News