Melanie Mergen's 2020 story of the year: Trucker drives 1,850 miles to deliver cat

In August, Ashley Stewart reported on the family of Matt and Tiffany Welter, who got to be reunited with their lost cat after moving to Georgia.

By a stroke of luck, Travis Anderson, an area trucker, saw a Facebook post from the family and was willing and able to travel the 1,850 miles in his semi truck to bring Franklin the cat back to his familiar family and his new home.

Since Anderson was going to haul a delivery to Texas, he brought Franklin along with him and met Matt in Tennessee.

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/3mLExt9

Like Matt notes in the story, "There's a lot of good out there still."

I found this to be a great reminder about how generous people can be — and the lengths our neighbors can be willing to go to lend a helping hand.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.