Over the past several years, the Plymouth Road neighborhood in Mason City has been one of several areas in town that have struggled with drainage issues during periods of wet weather.
On Tuesday, mitigation of the storm water issue will be discussed at a public meeting led by Mason City officials and representatives from engineering and planning group WHKS & Co.
In addition to fielding questions and comments from neighborhood members, there will also be a run-through of the overview of the project, as well as the approximate schedule for it.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, Plymouth Road ponds required emergency pumping to avoid property damage on several occasions. He said that the eventual improvements would allow for storm water to "drain passively" from the area and eliminate the need for pumps to be placed at the location during future large rain events.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in Conference Room A, on the second floor, of city hall.
