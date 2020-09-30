Mediacom to air derecho relief concert statewide

Iowans can soon tune in to a derecho relief concert televised by Mediacom this Thursday evening.

The Iowa Concert of Hope will air Thursday evening, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. across Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.

A press release from Mediacom promises a "star-studded lineup from Broadway, film and TV" that is "filled with Iowa connections" to raise funds for ongoing recovery efforts after a derecho devastated much of Iowa in August. Funds will go toward local response efforts, which include the Iowa Derecho Resource Center, the Iowa Giving Crew, and the Disaster Recovery Fund of the United Way of East Central Iowa.

“You don’t have to live in eastern Iowa to know about the devastating and widespread damage caused by the Derecho storm. Families and small businesses are suffering, and people throughout the Midwest want to help,” said Mediacom Senior Vice President Ed Pardini.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mediacom's statewide television channel is MC22.