 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mediacom to air derecho relief concert statewide
0 comments
alert top story

Mediacom to air derecho relief concert statewide

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowans can soon tune in to a derecho relief concert televised by Mediacom this Thursday evening.

The Iowa Concert of Hope will air Thursday evening, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. across Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.

A press release from Mediacom promises a "star-studded lineup from Broadway, film and TV" that is "filled with Iowa connections" to raise funds for ongoing recovery efforts after a derecho devastated much of Iowa in August. Funds will go toward local response efforts, which include the Iowa Derecho Resource Center, the Iowa Giving Crew, and the Disaster Recovery Fund of the United Way of East Central Iowa.

“You don’t have to live in eastern Iowa to know about the devastating and widespread damage caused by the Derecho storm. Families and small businesses are suffering, and people throughout the Midwest want to help,” said Mediacom Senior Vice President Ed Pardini.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mediacom's statewide television channel is MC22.

Ron Livingston, a Marion native and star of "Office Space" and "Band of Brothers," will introduce the concert event, and KCRG news anchor Beth Malicki will host. Performers include Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers, Cedar Rapids native and Metropolitan Opera singer Kelly Cae Hogan and a variety of television actors. A full list can of performers can be viewed at https://www.iowahope.com/performers.html.

In addition to televising the Iowa Concert of Hope, Mediacom additionally announced it will contribute $10,000 toward derecho recover efforts.

ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member

PHOTOS: Iowa sustains widespread property damage during severe weather

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Govt-and-politics

Trump plans Cedar Rapids visit Tuesday

  • Updated

 When President Donald Trump visits Cedar Rapids today, Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to impress on him the “extensiveness” of the impact of last week’s derecho that caused at least $4 billion in damages to homes, businesses and crops.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Vilsack Mason City event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News