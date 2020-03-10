McQuillen Place architect sues Charles City bank for interference on downtown project

Eleven months after the McQuillen Place project in Charles City filed for bankruptcy, an Illinois architectural firm has brought a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the financiers.
It's one more lawsuit in a series attached to one of Charles City's biggest development projects in decades.
Chicago-based Cornice & Rose International, represented by Charles City attorney Charles Thompson, alleges in the suit that local First Security Bank & Trust and several of its representatives did not uphold its end of a financial agreement it had with developers.
In fact, according to the suit, bank representatives talked openly at meetings about what a public relations coup it would be if the bank took over control of the 6-year-old project and saw it to completion.
McQuillen Place, a three-story complex with retail stores and apartments at the corner of Main and Clark streets, was first expected to be completed in the spring of 2016.
Financing for the $9 million project was put together by attorney Thomson from a variety of sources, including a 40% equity stake from Cornice & Rose, state tax credits, a city Tax Increment Financing loan, federal money and a $3.25 million loan from First Security.
Construction began in 2015 but fell behind. The project missed a construction deadline and caused the loss of $500,000 in tax credits from the state, according to the lawsuit.
McQuillen Place attempted to secure other financing after First Security refused to pay out any more money for the project when the tax credits were lost, but the bank refused a signed letter of intent from a Chicago investor to buy out the loan, according to the lawsuit.
First Security also moved to foreclose on the property.
Minutes of bank loan committee meetings attached to the suit show that some directors and staff members at First Security sought as early as 2017 the replacement of key personnel and assuming control of the McQuillen project. That's why the bank would not accept a buyout proposal, the suit claims.
The lawsuit is just the latest surrounding the development of the 50,000 square foot building that is a named after Thomson's grandfather, and was the home of his father's Ben Franklin store.
Aside from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which McQuillen Place filed in April 2019, and the foreclosure filed by First Security, McQuillen is also suing the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which withdrew the award of tax credits in the project.