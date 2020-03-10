McQuillen Place architect sues Charles City bank for interference on downtown project

Eleven months after the McQuillen Place project in Charles City filed for bankruptcy, an Illinois architectural firm has brought a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the financiers.

It's one more lawsuit in a series attached to one of Charles City's biggest development projects in decades.

Chicago-based Cornice & Rose International, represented by Charles City attorney Charles Thompson, alleges in the suit that local First Security Bank & Trust and several of its representatives did not uphold its end of a financial agreement it had with developers.

In fact, according to the suit, bank representatives talked openly at meetings about what a public relations coup it would be if the bank took over control of the 6-year-old project and saw it to completion.

McQuillen Place, a three-story complex with retail stores and apartments at the corner of Main and Clark streets, was first expected to be completed in the spring of 2016.

Financing for the $9 million project was put together by attorney Thomson from a variety of sources, including a 40% equity stake from Cornice & Rose, state tax credits, a city Tax Increment Financing loan, federal money and a $3.25 million loan from First Security.