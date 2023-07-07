A man is in custody after Mason City Police responded Friday afternoon to a reported stabbing at Northside Liquor and More, 1303 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City at 12:56 p.m.

Following an investigation of the incident, Elgin S. Richmond, age 43, of Mason City was charged with Willful Injury – a class D felony. He is currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Celina Ahmad, a witness on the scene, said she stopped in to Northside on Friday afternoon for a brief visit with her husband. Upon exiting her vehicle, a man with his hand on his neck told her he had been stabbed.

"All I could do is put pressure on it until EMS got here. They were really fast. Got here right away," Ahmad said.

