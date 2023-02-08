The Mason City Police Department has added a Community Camera Program page to its website.

This is an opportunity for local residents to register their privately owned surveillance cameras with MCPD to assist in future criminal investigations.

According to a press release, when officers respond to an investigate incidents, the Community Camera Program can help speed up the process for a neighborhood canvass.

Officers will be able to access the Community Camera Program database in MCPD’s records management system to see if there are registered cameras at residences in the immediate area where the incident occurred.

"We know that video cameras can be a great deterrent to crime. We are glad that many local residents have taken these precautions to help protect their property. We appreciate your support in helping to keep our community safe by sharing your recordings with MCPD when we need them," the department said in a statement.

Residents can visit https://www.masoncity.net/pview.aspx?id=48844&catid=0 to register their address, camera locations, and personal information so that MCPD can reach out in the event they want to review your camera video recording as part of an investigation.