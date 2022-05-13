MCHS Vocal Music Department will have spring concert on May 17

Mason City High School Vocal Music Department is presenting their 95th annual spring concert on May 17.

According to a press release, the performance will feature 150 students and it will be held at North Iowa Community Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. The event is fee and open to the public.

The concert will feature seven different groups singing music from around the world and two brand new world premiere works according to a release. The ensembles will be conducted by Joel Everist and Ethan Pruisman with collaborative pianist Rachel Everist.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

