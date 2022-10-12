MCHS Vocal Music Department will have fall concert on May 17 (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCHS Vocal Music Department will have fall concert on May 17

MCHS Show Choir 2

The Mason City High School Show Choir performs at a previous show at NIACC.

 Lisa Grouette

Mason City High School Vocal Music Department is presenting its 96th annual fall concert on Monday, Oct. 17.

According to a press release, the performance will feature 200 students and will be held at North Iowa Community Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature four groups singing music from around the world and a world premiere performance. The ensembles will be conducted by Joel Everist.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

