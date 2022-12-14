 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCHS Vocal Department to present annual winter concert

Mason City High School choirs

The Mason City High School Vocal Music Department on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at the North Iowa Community Auditorium at the NIACC campus.

The evening will feature the talents of more than 200 students performing a wide variety of seasonal multicultural music from around the world. The concert is free and all members of the community are welcome to attend, according to a press release.

Audiences will hear from the inclusive choir, varsity choir, and the concert choir. For the grand finale, "Night of Silence" will unite all of the MCHS choirs to close the night.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

