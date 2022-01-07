 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

MCHS to present instrumental showcase concert

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason City High School 2021 Homecoming pep rally in Central Park

Hundreds of people — student-athletes, band members and fans —hung out at Central Park for the 2021 Mohawk Pep Rally.

Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will have its 12th Annual Showcase Concert from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 in the high school cafeteria.

This year's showcase is a fundraiser for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank according to a press release. The goal is to collect 2,500 items to support the food bank.

Groups performing throughout the afternoon will include the string orchestra, symphonic band, concert band, jazz band, and the pep band. In addition to the student performances, staff will also be performing.

Godfather's Pizza and other lunch items will be available for purchase during the performance according to the release. The performance is free to the public and seating will be available. Free will donations of non-perishable food items or money will be accepted.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News