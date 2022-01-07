MCHS to present instrumental showcase concert

Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will have its 12th Annual Showcase Concert from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 in the high school cafeteria.

This year's showcase is a fundraiser for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank according to a press release. The goal is to collect 2,500 items to support the food bank.

Groups performing throughout the afternoon will include the string orchestra, symphonic band, concert band, jazz band, and the pep band. In addition to the student performances, staff will also be performing.

Godfather's Pizza and other lunch items will be available for purchase during the performance according to the release. The performance is free to the public and seating will be available. Free will donations of non-perishable food items or money will be accepted.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.