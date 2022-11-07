MCHS student presents research at Global Youth Institute

Ishnoor Kaur is used to giving presentations, but she gave the biggest one of her high school career in October.

The Mason City High School junior presented a research paper she wrote as a sophomore to the 2022 Global Youth Institute, which is a weeklong national academic conference. This year's conference was held virtually from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21.

"By hearing everyone else's presentations in my group, they all had such different issues that they were dealing with. It was inspiring to hear about all the other things going on in the world," said Kaur.

The World Food Prize Foundation, based in Des Moines, puts on the Global Youth Institute to have youths address global food security issues. According to the organization's website, they are able to enhance the leadership of 300 students each year and deepen their understanding of global food security, agriculture and sustainability.

Like last year, students were able to engage with others from around the world virtually. The young researchers presented their papers before a panel of roundtable experts and attended online workshops.

Dawn Guritz, who advised Kaur, assigns her students to develop solutions in a large research paper. The World Food Prize Foundation is one of the sources students can use to enhance their knowledge of research questions.

"I followed the same approach with the papers this year as I did the previous year. Helping them with the revisions and reading several parts throughout the process eliminates a bit of a bias on my part from the ratings. I also believe it is good for students to realize that the scoring is not up to me," said Guritz.

Guritz becomes familiar with students’ research over the three-month period they work on it, with initial talk about the paper starting in December. All of the research papers are worked on and cleaned up for their final submission in March.

Kaur's paper was about malnutrition in Madagascar. She selected the topic because she was interested in learning more about malnutrition, and Madagascar was listed as a top country struggling with the issue.

Kaur and a few of her classmates were selected to present their research at a statewide level. From there, she received the news she was invited to present nationally.

"I got an email that I was accepted into that one, so that was pretty exciting," said Kaur.

Kaur narrowed her paper down to a three-minute presentation.

"I kind of tried to find the main ideas of my paper and ... narrow it down into what was the most important facts I wanted to convey to the experts," she explained.

"Ishnoor did a great job of working on the revision process very independently. I did check in with her a few different times, and she seemed to have it all under control," said Guritz.

Kaur said it was an interesting experience for her attending the conference since there were others joining in from Spain and London. She added there were good reactions to her paper.

"They could tell I had done research from my bibliography. They could tell I had a lot of resources and they were credible sources, not just random Wikipedia pages," said Kaur.

"Opportunities like this give a glimpse at not only what it is like across the globe, but what other avenues one can take after high school," said Guritz. "I believe that participating in events like these can help students find a career path they may not have thought of before as well."

The paper and research process expanded Kaur's knowledge on food insecurity and agriculture. In addition, it taught her the process of finding data to support her thesis.

Her advice to future students writing their research papers:

"Enjoy the process, because you learn a lot through it and it can open up some really good opportunities for something you're interested in," said Kaur.