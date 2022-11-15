MCHS marketing class hypes Riverhawk community

Looking for more Riverhawk content? Mason City High School’s sports and entertainment marketing class has you covered.

The extracurricular class delves into sports and entertainment, then combines it with marketing, particularly with social media. Business teacher Chris Deets, who is in his second year of teaching, saw the class as an opportunity to support student athletes and all activities at MCHS.

“Almost every single company now in business anywhere is using social media, and they’re all advertising doing so. It’s kind of an avenue for that as well,” said Deets.

"We basically just focus on making sure that we give athletes and sports the recognition they deserve," said junior Ariel Lee.

Along with promoting athletes and activities, the class works on promoting the school's new mascot. Eventually, it will show off the new fieldhouse and pool.

“Hopefully we can improve the overall spirit of the school — kind of start within the school and then get it out to the community as well,” Deets said.

The class is split into groups of three to four students who create posters and content for a certain athletic or activity event, which is listed on a whiteboard with a particular deadline. All of the necessary information and design elements need to be present before being posted to social media.

"We just did fall athletics and we highlighted certain factors of different athletes and then paid attention to when they would perform and how well they would do," said Lee.

"We have to communicate with [the athletes] when we do highlights and ask them questions," junior Aubri Graven said.

Currently, the kids are making image-related content created through the design platform Canva, but they will be getting into video creation and producing podcasts.

One of the big projects currently being released is a series of “baseball cards” of fall athletes. Deets said the class has made more than 100 cards and will be releasing 10 per day on social media.

"Some [projects] take longer than others, like when we did the hall of fame stuff, that took a little bit longer than just a regular poster," said junior Justin Yarahmadi.

It was announced during the mid-October at a Mason City School Board meeting that the class was assisting in the effort for the 3A and 4A state baseball tournament bid with a presentation. Much of the presentation highlights Roosevelt Field and quotes from former players and managers about the facility.

"We used the past, present and future as a part of it. We took old pictures and used all that stuff to highlight certain factors," said Lee.

Deets likes making the class competitive in order to promote better work with the projects he assigns.

"This class is a total win-win. We're promoting the different activities and our students are getting some real-world experience in social-media marketing and just marketing in general," Deets said.

"If you enjoy sports or any other entertainment for that matter, you can do it forever. There's so many different avenues and more and more coming up every single day," said Deets.

The Mason City community can follow the class at "Riverhawk Fanatics" on Facebook, @riverhawks_fanatics on Instagram, and "Riverhawk Fanatics" on Twitter.

"Follow us on the 'gram," said Graven.