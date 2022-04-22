MCHS jazz band will perform on May 2

Mason City High School (MCHS) jazz bands will present Dimensions in Jazz 2022 on May 2.

The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Performance Hall located in the FEMA Room on the MCHS campus. According to a press release, this is the 46th annual Dimensions in Jazz concert presented by MCHS.

Jazz Band II will open the concert with "Comin' Home Baby" and finish with "Li'l Liza Jane." Student soloists will include Ethan Labby, Angelina Frank, Nathan Markham, and Sabrina Kingston.

Jazz Band I will open its portion of the concert with "Nostalgia in Times Square." The band will also play compositions called "Tengo Tango", "The Creole Love Call," and "Big Mama Cass." Student soloists will include Mikaila Sarik, Sophia Lassahn, Grant Lee, Logan McDonough, Will Read, Hunter Seidel, and Markus Elsbernd.

Guest alto saxophone soloist Simon Harding will join Jazz Band I for a lineup of several songs. Harding is a professional musician, composer, and arranger who has performed around the country with artists such as Darius Rucker, Ben Folds, and the Tommy Dorsey Band.

A reception will follow after the concert in the high school cafeteria and refreshments will be served. The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend says the release.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

