Students at Mason City High School took part in a daylong career expo on Thursday, with field trips, interactive lectures, demonstrations and various programming tailored to each grade.

Over 60 area employers participated, with fields including health care, finance, law enforcement and manufacturing.

Representatives from IOOF Home in Mason City give a brief presentation to students at a career expo held at the school on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The diverse employer lineup was designed to emulate the vast field of job options in the area, featuring both entry-level opportunities and those which require further schooling, with a particular focus on careers which offer on-the-job training, apprenticeships and continuing education.

First responders from Mason City Fire Department give a demonstration to students at a career expo at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Hunter Callanan of North Iowa Economic Development Corridor said the expo was an all-inclusive effort.

“We told everyone - kids, parents, teachers and employers - that career exploration is all of our jobs,” Callanan said.

She added that the event’s goal is to not only inform students’ decisions about their post-high school paths, but to shine a light on the community’s expansive job market. “We need to get under this and lift our students up, and lift our community up. We want North Iowa to thrive.”

Students sit in on a presentation by NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at a career fair at Mason City High School on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Along with North Iowa Corridor and Mason City Schools, the expo was presented by Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, IowaWORKS, Iowa College Aide, NIACC and NIACC Career Connections. A grant was also provided by Mason City College Access Network.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

