Students at Mason City High School took part in a daylong career expo on Thursday, with field trips, interactive lectures, demonstrations and various programming tailored to each grade.
Over 60 area employers participated, with fields including health care, finance, law enforcement and manufacturing.
Representatives from IOOF Home in Mason City give a brief presentation to students at a career expo held at the school on Thursday, Nov. 14.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
The diverse employer lineup was designed to emulate the vast field of job options in the area, featuring both entry-level opportunities and those which require further schooling, with a particular focus on careers which offer on-the-job training, apprenticeships and continuing education.
First responders from Mason City Fire Department give a demonstration to students at a career expo at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 14.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Hunter Callanan of North Iowa Economic Development Corridor said the expo was an all-inclusive effort.
×
You've read your last free article. Here's a special offer to support journalism like this.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
“We told everyone - kids, parents, teachers and employers - that career exploration is all of our jobs,” Callanan said.
She added that the event’s goal is to not only inform students’ decisions about their post-high school paths, but to shine a light on the community’s expansive job market. “We need to get under this and lift our students up, and lift our community up. We want North Iowa to thrive.”
Students sit in on a presentation by NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at a career fair at Mason City High School on Thursday, Nov. 14.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Along with North Iowa Corridor and Mason City Schools, the expo was presented by Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, IowaWORKS, Iowa College Aide, NIACC and NIACC Career Connections. A grant was also provided by Mason City College Access Network.
Mason City Homecoming 1
The Mason City varsity football team rides through downtown Mason City during the homecoming parade on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 2
Mason City High School Homecoming King Aidan Colby and Queen Gabriela Castelan ride through downtown Mason City during the homecoming parade on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 3
Mason City cheerleaders lead the crowd in a chant during the pep rally in Central Park during homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 4
Students participate in class games during Mason City High School homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 5
Mason City cheerleaders lead the crowd in a chant during the pep rally in Central Park during homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 6
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 7
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 8
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 9
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 10
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 11
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 12
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 13
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 14
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 15
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 16
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 17
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 18
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 19
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 20
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 21
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 22
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 23
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 24
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 25
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 26
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 27
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 28
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 29
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 30
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 31
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 32
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 33
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 34
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City Homecoming 35
Mason City High School Homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (25).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (26).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (27).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (28).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (29).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (30).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (31).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (32).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (33).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (34).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (35).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (36).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (37).jpg
Mason City vs Indianola 10-04-2019 (38).jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.