Crews from the Mason City Fire Department were called to the Historic Park Inn, 15 W. State St., on Tuesday evening. An automated alarm in the ductwork detected smoke.

Crews arrived to find light smoke throughout the property and assisted guests with evacuation. Firefighters isolated electricity away from the mechanical room from which the smoke was emanating

Management of the Historic Park Inn called Blazek Electric Inc. and North Central Mechanical Services for urgent services.

MCFD Deputy Chief Aaron Beemer said hotel staff and guests mostly made their way out to fresh air on their own, with crews confirming everyone had evacuated. "It was a pretty minor incident," he said.