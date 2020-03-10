McFarland pleads guilty to eluding, injuring officer

A Mason City man pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges in connection to a car chase, which left a police officer injured.
Jamie Carl McFarland, 28, of Mason City, was charged in December with a felony count of eluding causing injury and a misdemeanor count of interference with official acts.
An additional charge of possession of methamphetamine related to the incident was not included in the plea agreement.
According to a criminal complaint, McFarland was stopped in a 1992 Oldsmobile for a traffic violation in the 200 block of North Pierce Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Officers attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrant out of Black Hawk County when McFarland closed the car door, smashing an officer's hand.
McFarland then led the police on a chase, striking a vehicle and then crashing into a tree.
McFarland fled on foot from the crash site, eventually being arrested on Dec. 8 during a traffic stop in Worth County.
Alongside the guilty plea, McFarland was also found to be in violation of parole, after multitude of substance abuse violations and a theft charge in Black Hawk County in late 2019.
McFarland was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2018, after being found guilty of distribution of meth.
In May 2010, he was also sentenced to 25 years he was found guilty of first-degree burglary for his role in a 2008 Mason City home invasion, in which Isidoro Cervantes Erreguin was murdered.
McFarland’s sentencing hearing has been set for 9:15 a.m. May 11.