McFarland pleads guilty to eluding, injuring officer

A Mason City man pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges in connection to a car chase, which left a police officer injured.

Jamie Carl McFarland, 28, of Mason City, was charged in December with a felony count of eluding causing injury and a misdemeanor count of interference with official acts.

An additional charge of possession of methamphetamine related to the incident was not included in the plea agreement.

According to a criminal complaint, McFarland was stopped in a 1992 Oldsmobile for a traffic violation in the 200 block of North Pierce Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Officers attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrant out of Black Hawk County when McFarland closed the car door, smashing an officer's hand.

McFarland then led the police on a chase, striking a vehicle and then crashing into a tree.

McFarland fled on foot from the crash site, eventually being arrested on Dec. 8 during a traffic stop in Worth County.

Alongside the guilty plea, McFarland was also found to be in violation of parole, after multitude of substance abuse violations and a theft charge in Black Hawk County in late 2019.